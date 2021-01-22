Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target to $77.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ED. Bank of America lowered Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lowered Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.32.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $69.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.15. Consolidated Edison has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $95.10. The firm has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $20,911,510,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1,771.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,104,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,871,955,000 after purchasing an additional 22,816,233 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at about $349,367,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,741,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7,452.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,577,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.