Royal Bank of Canada Raises M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target to $150.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.13.

M&T Bank stock opened at $144.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.62. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $85.09 and a 1-year high of $174.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other M&T Bank news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $2,085,152.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,129,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

