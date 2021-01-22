Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY)

Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Peel Hunt raised Close Brothers Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised Close Brothers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on Close Brothers Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:CBGPY remained flat at $$40.64 during trading hours on Friday. 2,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,248. Close Brothers Group has a 52 week low of $20.77 and a 52 week high of $40.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.13.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

