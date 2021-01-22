Royale Finance (ROYA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.55 Million

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Royale Finance has a total market cap of $2.73 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Royale Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000813 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded 110.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00053372 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00122691 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00072618 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.00266814 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00067072 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00039370 BTC.

About Royale Finance

Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 tokens.

Royale Finance Token Trading

Royale Finance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Royale Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

