(RSI) (NYSE:RSI) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of (RSI) (NYSE:RSI) in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.91% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of (RSI) in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Get (RSI) alerts:

NYSE RSI opened at $24.32 on Friday. (RSI) has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $26.55.

There is no company description available for Rush Street Interactive Inc

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for (RSI) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (RSI) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.