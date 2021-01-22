RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Market Cap Reaches $17.70 Million

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. In the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $17.70 million and approximately $41,803.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $31,911.84 or 0.98621524 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002789 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 555 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

