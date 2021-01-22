RTL Group (EBR:RTL) PT Set at €41.00 by UBS Group

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) has been assigned a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

RTL has been the topic of several other research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Nord/LB set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.10 ($40.12) target price on RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €38.61 ($45.42).

Get RTL Group alerts:

RTL Group has a 12 month low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a 12 month high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for RTL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.