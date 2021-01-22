Ruff Price Down 17.1% This Week (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. In the last week, Ruff has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ruff token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Ruff has a total market cap of $8.38 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00066125 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.51 or 0.00582791 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006054 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00043519 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,313.94 or 0.04062091 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00013337 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00016318 BTC.

About Ruff

Ruff (CRYPTO:RUFF) is a token. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com . The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ruff

Ruff can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

