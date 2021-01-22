Ruff (RUFF) One Day Volume Hits $2.23 Million

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last week, Ruff has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. Ruff has a total market cap of $8.80 million and $2.23 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ruff token can now be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00070201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $190.98 or 0.00588015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006010 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00044793 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,417.36 or 0.04363950 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015146 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00017225 BTC.

Ruff Token Profile

RUFF is a token. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com

Ruff Token Trading

Ruff can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

