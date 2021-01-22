Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) Shares Down 6.9%

Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RUHN) shares traded down 6.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.02 and last traded at $3.08. 513,406 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 116% from the average session volume of 237,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ruhnn from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average is $2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.76 million, a PE ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 1.50.

Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $36.60 million during the quarter. Ruhnn had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ruhnn in the third quarter worth $48,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ruhnn by 22.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ruhnn by 147.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 120,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 71,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Ruhnn Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUHN)

Ruhnn Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates key opinion leader (KOL) cultivation and incubation platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the sale of various fashion and lifestyle products to consumers through its KOL online stores; and provision of various KOL sales and advertising services to third-party merchants.

