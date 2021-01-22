Rupiah Token Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (IDRT)

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Rupiah Token token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rupiah Token has a market capitalization of $3.17 million and $1.21 million worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00065832 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.02 or 0.00573335 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005781 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000224 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00043366 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,401.16 or 0.04227528 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00014894 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00016508 BTC.
Rupiah Token Token Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “
Buying and Selling Rupiah Token
Rupiah Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupiah Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupiah Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
