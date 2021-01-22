Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.29

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.29 and traded as high as $19.60. Ruth’s Hospitality Group shares last traded at $19.35, with a volume of 348,636 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.32 million, a PE ratio of -52.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $63.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.23 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RUTH. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 60.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter valued at $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 356.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 6,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

