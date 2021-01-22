S4FE (S4F) Price Tops $0.0096 on Exchanges

S4FE (CURRENCY:S4F) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 22nd. S4FE has a market capitalization of $8.63 million and $505,558.00 worth of S4FE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, S4FE has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One S4FE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00066509 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $190.44 or 0.00583955 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006012 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00043468 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,337.15 or 0.04100186 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00013983 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00016487 BTC.

About S4FE

S4FE is a coin. S4FE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,310,762 coins. The official website for S4FE is www.s4fe.io . S4FE’s official message board is medium.com/@s4fe . S4FE’s official Twitter account is @s4fe_i0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “S4FE is a blockchain-based global database for the registration and identification of stolen and lost items. The database is accessible to everyone and enables users to register and search for property. The types of property include electronic devices, jewelry, personal collections, documents, sports and hobby equipment, vehicles and machines and any other conceivable item representing value to its owner. The Token, which is based on the established ERC-20 standard, works in conjunction with various Smart Contracts to regulate the network and the incentives to use the network. The applications – the software running on different devices – are the interface between the (largely self- regulating) network and users. “

S4FE Coin Trading

S4FE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as S4FE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade S4FE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy S4FE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

