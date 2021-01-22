S4FE (S4F) Price Tops $0.0114 on Major Exchanges

S4FE (CURRENCY:S4F) traded up 64.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 22nd. In the last week, S4FE has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One S4FE coin can now be bought for about $0.0114 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. S4FE has a market capitalization of $10.23 million and approximately $9,585.00 worth of S4FE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00069337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $191.28 or 0.00584010 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006001 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00044501 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,421.22 or 0.04339253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015047 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00017003 BTC.

About S4FE

S4FE (S4F) is a coin. S4FE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,310,762 coins. S4FE’s official Twitter account is @s4fe_i0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . S4FE’s official message board is medium.com/@s4fe . S4FE’s official website is www.s4fe.io

According to CryptoCompare, “S4FE is a blockchain-based global database for the registration and identification of stolen and lost items. The database is accessible to everyone and enables users to register and search for property. The types of property include electronic devices, jewelry, personal collections, documents, sports and hobby equipment, vehicles and machines and any other conceivable item representing value to its owner. The Token, which is based on the established ERC-20 standard, works in conjunction with various Smart Contracts to regulate the network and the incentives to use the network. The applications – the software running on different devices – are the interface between the (largely self- regulating) network and users. “

Buying and Selling S4FE

S4FE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as S4FE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire S4FE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase S4FE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

