Safe Hits Market Capitalization of $3.99 Million (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last week, Safe has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Safe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000572 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a market capitalization of $3.99 million and $89,689.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Safe alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001108 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 41.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Safe

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Safe Coin Trading

Safe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.