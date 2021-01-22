SafeCapital Price Reaches $0.0174 on Exchanges (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. SafeCapital has a total market capitalization of $32,278.59 and approximately $1.27 million worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar. One SafeCapital coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCapital alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00011844 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013435 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005748 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001099 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000133 BTC.

SafeCapital Profile

SCAP is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

SafeCapital can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCapital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.