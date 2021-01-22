SafeCapital (SCAP) Price Down 3.1% This Week

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SafeCapital coin can currently be bought for $0.0177 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCapital has a total market cap of $32,826.54 and $1.35 million worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00011044 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 147.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008236 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005736 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003313 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000954 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000119 BTC.

SafeCapital Profile

SafeCapital is a coin. It launched on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital . The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

