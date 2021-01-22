Safestore Holdings plc (SAFE.L) (LON:SAFE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $783.79

Safestore Holdings plc (SAFE.L) (LON:SAFE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $783.79 and traded as high as $811.00. Safestore Holdings plc (SAFE.L) shares last traded at $807.00, with a volume of 330,634 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 785.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 783.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.48.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a GBX 12.70 ($0.17) dividend. This is a positive change from Safestore Holdings plc (SAFE.L)’s previous dividend of $5.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. Safestore Holdings plc (SAFE.L)’s payout ratio is 22.62%.

In other news, insider Andy Jones sold 5,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 819 ($10.70), for a total transaction of £47,248.11 ($61,729.96).

Safestore Holdings plc (SAFE.L) Company Profile (LON:SAFE)

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

