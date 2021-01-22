Sakura Bloom Hits Market Capitalization of $291,517.16 (SKB)

Sakura Bloom (CURRENCY:SKB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Sakura Bloom has a market cap of $291,517.16 and $34,863.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sakura Bloom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sakura Bloom has traded 41% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sakura Bloom alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $150.54 or 0.00449504 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000019 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sakura Bloom Profile

Sakura Bloom is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 coins. Sakura Bloom’s official website is www.skb-coin.jp/en . Sakura Bloom’s official message board is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news . Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SkullBuzz is an SHA-256 alternative crypto currency.v The coin is both proof of work and proof of stake. Difficulty retargets every ten blocks on a block time of 60 seconds. The Proof of stake reward is HIPOS at 0.5 SKB. “

Sakura Bloom Coin Trading

Sakura Bloom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sakura Bloom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sakura Bloom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sakura Bloom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sakura Bloom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sakura Bloom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.