salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,851 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. State Street Corp boosted its position in salesforce.com by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,472,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236,449 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in salesforce.com by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,547,826 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $197,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,248 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $326,716,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in salesforce.com by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,067,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,889 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in salesforce.com by 1,561.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 727,268 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,777,000 after purchasing an additional 683,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $222.17 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $203.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.51.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 1,561 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $382,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 520 shares in the company, valued at $127,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.42, for a total value of $3,606,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,271 shares of company stock worth $28,218,016 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Pritchard Capital downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.39.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

