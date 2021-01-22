Salesforce.Com, Inc. Sells 16,320 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) major shareholder Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 16,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $1,162,473.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 600 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00.

On Friday, January 15th, Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 57,068 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $4,129,440.48.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 300 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $21,600.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 101,300 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.53, for a total transaction of $7,347,289.00.

NCNO traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.25. 1,714,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,702,825. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.48. nCino, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.32 and a 52 week high of $103.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $54.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.52 million. Research analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. bought a new position in nCino during the 3rd quarter valued at about $857,394,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in nCino during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,419,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of nCino in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,956,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of nCino in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,912,000. Finally, Scge Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of nCino in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,004,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

NCNO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nCino from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. nCino currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

