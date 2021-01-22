SALT Price Reaches $0.35 (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. SALT has a total market capitalization of $27.31 million and approximately $79,164.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SALT has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. One SALT token can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00001069 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00068370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $189.63 or 0.00583764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006002 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00043544 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,342.56 or 0.04133039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00014087 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00016456 BTC.

About SALT

SALT is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,652,938 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com

SALT Token Trading

SALT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

