Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (SZG) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

1/22/2021 – Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) was given a new €11.00 ($12.94) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) was given a new €22.90 ($26.94) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) was given a new €24.00 ($28.24) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/18/2021 – Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) was given a new €17.00 ($20.00) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/18/2021 – Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) was given a new €20.00 ($23.53) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) was given a new €15.80 ($18.59) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) was given a new €19.00 ($22.35) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/9/2020 – Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) was given a new €11.00 ($12.94) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/9/2020 – Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) was given a new €14.00 ($16.47) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) was given a new €11.50 ($13.53) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/24/2020 – Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) was given a new €21.00 ($24.71) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/23/2020 – Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) was given a new €10.00 ($11.76) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of SZG stock traded up €0.79 ($0.93) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €22.08 ($25.98). 260,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,405. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €20.92 and a 200 day moving average of €15.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.45. Salzgitter AG has a 52-week low of €7.77 ($9.15) and a 52-week high of €23.44 ($27.58). The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of -2.63.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

