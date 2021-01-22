Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

SDVKY traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $26.42. 34,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,897. The firm has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of 49.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.29. Sandvik has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $26.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sandvik stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Sandvik

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

