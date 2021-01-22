Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SDVKY. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandvik currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDVKY traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $26.42. 34,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,897. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.70 and its 200 day moving average is $21.19. The company has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of 49.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.29. Sandvik has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.44.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sandvik stock. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Sandvik were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Sandvik

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

