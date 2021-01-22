Santiment Network Token (SAN) Achieves Market Cap of $4.49 Million

Santiment Network Token (CURRENCY:SAN) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Santiment Network Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0710 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular exchanges. Santiment Network Token has a total market capitalization of $4.49 million and approximately $29,493.00 worth of Santiment Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Santiment Network Token has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00066499 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $191.46 or 0.00575984 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005891 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00043211 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,439.22 or 0.04329629 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00013909 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00016218 BTC.

Santiment Network Token Token Profile

Santiment Network Token (CRYPTO:SAN) is a token. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Santiment Network Token’s total supply is 83,337,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 63,293,579 tokens. Santiment Network Token’s official website is santiment.net . Santiment Network Token’s official Twitter account is @cryptoants and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Santiment Network Token is medium.com/santiment

