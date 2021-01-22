SAP (SAP) to Release Earnings on Friday

SAP (NYSE:SAP) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 29th. Analysts expect SAP to post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 25th. The software maker reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%. On average, analysts expect SAP to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SAP stock opened at $127.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $152.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. SAP has a fifty-two week low of $90.89 and a fifty-two week high of $169.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.70 and a 200-day moving average of $142.16.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAP. The Goldman Sachs Group cut SAP from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on SAP from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on SAP from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, January 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

