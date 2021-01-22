Sapien (SPN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $201.00

Sapien (CURRENCY:SPN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Sapien has a market cap of $971,581.86 and approximately $201.00 worth of Sapien was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapien coin can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Sapien has traded down 96% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sapien alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00067929 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $191.17 or 0.00584865 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005951 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00043473 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,410.83 or 0.04316340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00014027 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00016462 BTC.

About Sapien

Sapien (SPN) is a coin. Sapien’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 221,794,160 coins. The Reddit community for Sapien is /r/sapien and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sapien’s official website is www.sapien.network . Sapien’s official Twitter account is @sapien_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sapien is blog.sapien.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapien is a customizable, democratized social news platform capable of rewarding millions of content creators and curators without any centralized intermediaries. Sapien is powered by an ERC20 compliant cryptocurrency called SPN. “

Buying and Selling Sapien

Sapien can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapien directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapien should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapien using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sapien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapien and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.