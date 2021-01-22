Sapiens International Co. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sapiens International in a report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind expects that the technology company will earn $0.94 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sapiens International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $97.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.32 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Sapiens International in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sapiens International in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sapiens International in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sapiens International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of SPNS opened at $33.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.29, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.36. Sapiens International has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $35.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,335,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,855,000 after buying an additional 81,135 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 767,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,483,000 after purchasing an additional 108,676 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Sapiens International by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 486,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,955,000 after purchasing an additional 86,299 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Sapiens International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 410,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,540,000 after buying an additional 11,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sapiens International by 6.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 363,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,127,000 after buying an additional 21,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

