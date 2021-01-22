Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.56

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.56 and traded as high as $31.97. Saul Centers shares last traded at $31.29, with a volume of 72,862 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $732.19 million, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.83%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

About Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS)

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

