Save Environment Token Price Down 74.1% Over Last Week (SET)

Save Environment Token (CURRENCY:SET) traded 68.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Save Environment Token has a total market cap of $3,067.49 and $10.00 worth of Save Environment Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Save Environment Token has traded 74.1% lower against the dollar. One Save Environment Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Save Environment Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00067730 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $188.89 or 0.00574863 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005965 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00044006 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,396.46 or 0.04249991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00015031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00016478 BTC.

Save Environment Token Token Profile

Save Environment Token (CRYPTO:SET) is a token. Save Environment Token’s total supply is 55,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 960,882 tokens. The official website for Save Environment Token is www.set4earth.com . Save Environment Token’s official Twitter account is @securosys and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Securosys develops technically, security-wise trusted hardware and software for crypto assets and blockchain technologies. Its products enable Securosys to be the preferred partner not only for global enterprises, authorities, and industries but also new entrants to the blockchain space. Securosys' products already protect the Swiss Banking System by securing € 100 Billion in daily transactions. SET tokens can be converted into shares. The tokens entitle to an annual dividend-linked participation per token. The conversion rate is 100 tokens to one Securosys share of CHF 1.00 nominal value. The dividend-linked participation is a cash payment by Securosys in CHF, tokens, or Ether. The amount of participation per token equals 1% of the amount dividend paid per Securosys share. “

Buying and Selling Save Environment Token

Save Environment Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Save Environment Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Save Environment Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Save Environment Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Save Environment Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Save Environment Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.