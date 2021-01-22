Save Environment Token (SET) 24 Hour Volume Tops $10.00

Save Environment Token (CURRENCY:SET) traded 72% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One Save Environment Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Save Environment Token has traded down 75.3% against the U.S. dollar. Save Environment Token has a total market capitalization of $3,003.61 and approximately $10.00 worth of Save Environment Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Save Environment Token

SET is a token. Save Environment Token’s total supply is 55,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 960,882 tokens. Save Environment Token’s official Twitter account is @securosys and its Facebook page is accessible here . Save Environment Token’s official website is www.set4earth.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Securosys develops technically, security-wise trusted hardware and software for crypto assets and blockchain technologies. Its products enable Securosys to be the preferred partner not only for global enterprises, authorities, and industries but also new entrants to the blockchain space. Securosys' products already protect the Swiss Banking System by securing € 100 Billion in daily transactions. SET tokens can be converted into shares. The tokens entitle to an annual dividend-linked participation per token. The conversion rate is 100 tokens to one Securosys share of CHF 1.00 nominal value. The dividend-linked participation is a cash payment by Securosys in CHF, tokens, or Ether. The amount of participation per token equals 1% of the amount dividend paid per Securosys share. “

Save Environment Token Token Trading

Save Environment Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Save Environment Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Save Environment Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Save Environment Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

