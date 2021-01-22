Scala (XLA) Price Down 16% This Week

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Scala coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Scala has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $1,189.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Scala has traded down 16% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00052151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00122630 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00071332 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.41 or 0.00272768 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00067064 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00038665 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 13,456,640,889 coins and its circulating supply is 9,656,640,889 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

Scala can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

