Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) PT Set at €7.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) has been given a €7.00 ($8.24) target price by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €7.30 ($8.59) target price on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.40 ($7.53) target price on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €7.20 ($8.47) target price on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €6.54 ($7.69).

SHA stock opened at €6.25 ($7.35) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €6.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of €6.10. Schaeffler AG has a 52 week low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 52 week high of €16.74 ($19.69).

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

