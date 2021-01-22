Scharf Investments LLC Sells 44,686 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Scharf Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,062,563 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 44,686 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 8.9% of Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $236,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,072,613 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,067,428,000 after acquiring an additional 798,604 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 185.3% in the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245,708 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $50,004,000 after acquiring an additional 159,584 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.3% during the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 12,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $183,014,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 13.1% during the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 208,961 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $43,271,000 after buying an additional 24,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Pritchard Capital raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.71.

Microsoft stock opened at $224.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

