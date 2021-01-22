Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

SHLAF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Schindler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) initiated coverage on shares of Schindler in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Get Schindler alerts:

Schindler stock opened at $274.50 on Friday. Schindler has a 12 month low of $201.35 and a 12 month high of $280.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.25.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Schindler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schindler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.