Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Cut to “Reduce” at Oddo Bhf

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Schindler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) began coverage on shares of Schindler in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Schindler presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SHLAF remained flat at $$274.50 during trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.25. Schindler has a 1-year low of $201.35 and a 1-year high of $280.00.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

