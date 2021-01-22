Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Position Increased by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,323 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHE. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,014.1% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 243.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $33.37 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $33.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.32.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

