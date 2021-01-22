Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Relaxing Retirement Coach

Relaxing Retirement Coach reduced its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 63.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,963 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 3.4% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blossom Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 26,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 594,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,214,000 after acquiring an additional 25,682 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $33.03. 6,272,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,306,025. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $33.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.95 and a 200-day moving average of $28.36.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.