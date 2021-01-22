Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) Shares Sold by Relaxing Retirement Coach

Relaxing Retirement Coach lessened its position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) by 76.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,201 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF makes up 1.3% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Relaxing Retirement Coach owned about 0.06% of Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDC traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.90. The company had a trading volume of 157,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,455. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.42. Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $36.30.

