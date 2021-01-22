Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Stock Position Increased by White Pine Investment CO

White Pine Investment CO boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,930 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of White Pine Investment CO’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. White Pine Investment CO owned approximately 0.18% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $10,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,408,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,896,000 after buying an additional 59,003 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 553,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,422,000 after acquiring an additional 68,180 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 528,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,918,000 after acquiring an additional 26,201 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,897,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 327,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,844,000 after acquiring an additional 78,996 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,890. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.57 and a 200-day moving average of $41.35. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $26.60 and a one year high of $47.80.

