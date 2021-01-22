Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Bought by Sterling Investment Management Inc.

Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sterling Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $6,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHR. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 21,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.93. The stock had a trading volume of 385,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,775. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.43. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $59.25.

