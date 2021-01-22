Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,578 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 6.1% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $19,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 9,858 shares in the last quarter. Resource Planning Group grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 55.4% during the second quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 25,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 9,186 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 320,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,073,000 after acquiring an additional 30,050 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 352,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,070,000 after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 27,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.06. 5,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,912,831. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $37.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.07.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

