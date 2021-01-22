Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Sterling Investment Management Inc.

Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,176 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 8.1% of Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sterling Investment Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $11,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independence Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 229.5% during the third quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.40. 650,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,273. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.47. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $50.56 and a 52-week high of $51.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.