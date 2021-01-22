Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is WBH Advisory Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

WBH Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 242,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF comprises 3.9% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. WBH Advisory Inc. owned about 0.12% of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF worth $22,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,549,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 417,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,952,000 after acquiring an additional 29,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 14,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $94.12 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $94.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.39.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

