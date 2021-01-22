Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,026 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF worth $11,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 156.7% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 490.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,547,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,826. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.95. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $38.83 and a 52-week high of $67.05.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.