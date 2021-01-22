Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 771,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,070 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 23.6% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC owned 0.27% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF worth $69,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 29.2% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.41. 760,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,027. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.99. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.05 and a 12-month high of $93.86.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

