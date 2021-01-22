Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Relaxing Retirement Coach’s Largest Position

Relaxing Retirement Coach cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 61.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,669 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 9.4% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 771,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,876,000 after acquiring an additional 43,070 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 8,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 209,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,092,000 after acquiring an additional 12,324 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHX traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,027. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.99. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.05 and a 1-year high of $93.86.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

