Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 433,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,671,000 after buying an additional 257,597 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $17,954,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 35.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 368,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,437,000 after buying an additional 96,284 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $9,391,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 338.1% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 99,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after buying an additional 76,885 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $132.17. 1,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,138. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.25 and a 1-year high of $132.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.88.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

