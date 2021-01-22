Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Bought by White Pine Investment CO

White Pine Investment CO raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,796 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.2% of White Pine Investment CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. White Pine Investment CO owned about 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $5,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 535.1% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.93. The company had a trading volume of 476,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,467. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $37.79 and a 52 week high of $61.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.68 and its 200 day moving average is $55.05.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

